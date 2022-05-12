Punjab National Bank slumps after Q4 PAT drops 66% YoY

Punjab National Bank tumbled 9.37% to Rs 30 after the bank's net profit declined 65.6%to Rs 202 crore on 1.4% fall in total income to Rs 21,095 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.

Net interest income (NII) improved by 5% to Rs 7,304 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 6,957 crore in Q4 FY21.

Operating profit increased to Rs 5265 crore during Q4 FY22, with YoY growth of 17.30%.

The bank's profit before tax (PBT) shrunk by 56.4% to Rs 413 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.

The bank's provisions and contingencies (excluding tax provisions) increased by 37% to Rs 4,851 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021. Of this, provisions for NPA was Rs 4,564 crore (down 13.8% YoY).

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 92,448 crore as on 31 March 2021 as against Rs 97,259 crore as on 31 December 2021 and Rs 1,04,423 crore as on 31 March 2020.

The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 11.78% as on 31 March 2021 as against 12.88% as on 31 December 2021 and 14.12% as on 31 March 2020.

The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 4.80% as on 31 March 2021 as against 4.90% as on 31 December 2021 and 5.73% as on 31 March 2020.

The bank reported 71% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 3,457 crore on a 6% fall in total income to Rs 87,200 crore in FY22 over FY21.

While the bank's deposits rose by 3.6% YoY to Rs 11,46,219 crore, loans & advances increased by 8% to Rs 7,28,186 crore as on 31 March 2022.

CRAR improved to 14.50% in March'22 from 14.32 % as at March'21. Tier-I was at 11.73% (CET-1 was at 10.56 %, AT1 was at 1.17 %) and Tier-II CRAR was 2.77% as at March'22.

Punjab National Bank is a public sector bank. As on 31 March 2022, the bank had 10,098 number of branches, 13,350 number ATMs and 15,719 business correspondents.

