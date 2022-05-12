Adani Transmission Ltd Surges 1.28%

Adani Transmission Ltd has lost 13% over last one month compared to 5.67% fall in S&P BSE Power index and 8.97% drop in the SENSEX

Adani Transmission Ltd gained 1.28% today to trade at Rs 2325.55. The S&P BSE Power index is up 0.02% to quote at 4495.78. The index is down 5.67 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd increased 0.52% and Torrent Power Ltd added 0.49% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 68.57 % over last one year compared to the 9.51% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Transmission Ltd has lost 13% over last one month compared to 5.67% fall in S&P BSE Power index and 8.97% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5196 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 58470 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3000 on 12 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 860.5 on 02 Aug 2021.

