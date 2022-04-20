Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Responsive Industries Ltd, OnMobile Global Ltd and Capri Global Capital Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 April 2022.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd spiked 12.13% to Rs 64.7 at 11:52 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 44.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd surged 10.46% to Rs 217.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Responsive Industries Ltd soared 10.38% to Rs 178.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22694 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25615 shares in the past one month.

OnMobile Global Ltd advanced 8.37% to Rs 161.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Capri Global Capital Ltd rose 6.86% to Rs 780. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31532 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18792 shares in the past one month.

