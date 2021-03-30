TCS unveils new brand vision 'Building on Belief'

-
Tata Consultancy Services unveiled a new brand statement, 'Building on Belief', to articulate its mission and relationship with customers as it embarks on its next decade of transformation-led growth.
The new brand vision encapsulates the active and collaborative role that TCS plays in partnering with customers over the long term, leveraging its contextual knowledge, investments in research and innovation, and technology expertise to help them grow, and achieve their purpose-led transformation goals.
It also reflects TCS' own belief that it, along with its customers, can harness collective knowledge to innovate in ways that result in better futures for individuals, communities and the planet.
