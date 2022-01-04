MSP Steel & Power Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Essar Shipping Ltd, Oriental Trimex Ltd, Swelect Energy Systems Ltd and Bal Pharma Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 January 2022.

MSP Steel & Power Ltd lost 9.89% to Rs 15.95 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 25.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Essar Shipping Ltd tumbled 7.13% to Rs 13.81. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

Oriental Trimex Ltd crashed 6.44% to Rs 12.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94371 shares in the past one month.

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd dropped 6.36% to Rs 312.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22426 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10083 shares in the past one month.

Bal Pharma Ltd pared 6.23% to Rs 118.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 77209 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10385 shares in the past one month.

