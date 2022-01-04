Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 246.9 points or 1.26% at 19407.01 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (down 5.47%), Coal India Ltd (down 1.61%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.15%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 1.09%),NMDC Ltd (down 0.74%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.64%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.45%), and JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.42%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 2.93%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.31%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 253.52 or 0.43% at 59436.74.

The Nifty 50 index was up 59 points or 0.33% at 17684.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 54.58 points or 0.18% at 29753.37.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 35.75 points or 0.4% at 8859.05.

On BSE,1653 shares were trading in green, 1661 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)