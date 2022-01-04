Real Estate shares slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 37.57 points or 0.97% at 3846.61 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 3.76%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 2.68%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 1.58%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.48%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.78%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sobha Ltd (down 0.76%), DLF Ltd (down 0.68%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.21%).

On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.12%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.46%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 253.52 or 0.43% at 59436.74.

The Nifty 50 index was up 59 points or 0.33% at 17684.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 54.58 points or 0.18% at 29753.37.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 35.75 points or 0.4% at 8859.05.

On BSE,1653 shares were trading in green, 1661 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

