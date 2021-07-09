JSW Steel Q1 crude production rises 65% YoY

JSW Steel said that the group's combined crude steel production stood at 5.07 million tonnes registering a 65% year on year jump in Q1 FY22 from 3.07 million tonnes posted in Q1 FY21.

On a sequential basis, the combined steel production grew 16% from 4.39 million tonnes reported in Q4 FY21. The combined production includes production at jointly controlled entities viz. Bhushan Power & Steel and JSW Ispat Special Products.

The capacity utilization at standalone level was at 91% in Q1 FY22 due to shortage of oxygen vis-vis 93% in Q4 FY21. The company said it supplied over 65,000 tonnes of liquid oxygen during Q1 FY22 for medical purposes from the Steel Complexes of the company.

JSW USA Ohio restarted electric arc furnace in March 2021 after refurbishing and ramping up the capacity.

Shares of JSW Steel were trading 0.6% higher at Rs 672.40 on BSE.

JSW Steel is India's leading integrated steel company with a steel-making capacity of 28 MTPA in India & USA, including capacities under joint control & new capacity to be commissioned at Dolvi during this year.

