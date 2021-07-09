JSW Steel Q1 crude production rises 65% YoY

-
ALSO READ
Godawari Power gets environment clearance for enhancement of production
JSW Steel update on implementation of resolution plan for Bhushan Power & Steel
JSW Steel's unit signs agreement with Allegheny Technologies
Govt. invites EOI for divestment of stake in MMTC's JV Neelachal Ispat Nigam
Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
-
JSW Steel said that the group's combined crude steel production stood at 5.07 million tonnes registering a 65% year on year jump in Q1 FY22 from 3.07 million tonnes posted in Q1 FY21.
On a sequential basis, the combined steel production grew 16% from 4.39 million tonnes reported in Q4 FY21. The combined production includes production at jointly controlled entities viz. Bhushan Power & Steel and JSW Ispat Special Products.
The capacity utilization at standalone level was at 91% in Q1 FY22 due to shortage of oxygen vis-vis 93% in Q4 FY21. The company said it supplied over 65,000 tonnes of liquid oxygen during Q1 FY22 for medical purposes from the Steel Complexes of the company.
JSW USA Ohio restarted electric arc furnace in March 2021 after refurbishing and ramping up the capacity.
Shares of JSW Steel were trading 0.6% higher at Rs 672.40 on BSE.
JSW Steel is India's leading integrated steel company with a steel-making capacity of 28 MTPA in India & USA, including capacities under joint control & new capacity to be commissioned at Dolvi during this year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU