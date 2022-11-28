MSTC Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tanla Platforms Ltd, Morepen Laboratories Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd and Cosmo First Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 November 2022.

MSTC Ltd surged 13.30% to Rs 319.9 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35167 shares in the past one month.

Tanla Platforms Ltd soared 12.00% to Rs 825.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 99703 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23121 shares in the past one month.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd spiked 10.59% to Rs 31.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd exploded 9.52% to Rs 79.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 48.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cosmo First Ltd gained 8.53% to Rs 753. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8863 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8480 shares in the past one month.

