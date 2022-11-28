Volumes spurt at SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd counter

-
SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd registered volume of 1.19 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30214 shares
Tanla Platforms Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 November 2022.
SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd registered volume of 1.19 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30214 shares. The stock rose 0.97% to Rs.814.25. Volumes stood at 17972 shares in the last session.
Tanla Platforms Ltd notched up volume of 75525 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21445 shares. The stock rose 12.28% to Rs.827.30. Volumes stood at 5705 shares in the last session.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 3.55 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.25 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.30% to Rs.335.15. Volumes stood at 1.39 lakh shares in the last session.
Apollo Tyres Ltd clocked volume of 6.92 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.90 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.64% to Rs.310.25. Volumes stood at 2.22 lakh shares in the last session.
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd clocked volume of 60746 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26366 shares. The stock gained 4.11% to Rs.694.10. Volumes stood at 46901 shares in the last session.
