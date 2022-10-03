Morepen Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Rites Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 October 2022.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd soared 14.23% to Rs 27.3 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 16.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rites Ltd surged 9.17% to Rs 356. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39147 shares in the past one month.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd spiked 8.84% to Rs 480.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86791 shares in the past one month.

Triveni Turbine Ltd jumped 8.75% to Rs 255.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd spurt 7.42% to Rs 36.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6 lakh shares in the past one month.

