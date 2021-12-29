MTNL corrects on profit selling

-
ALSO READ
MTNL spurts after Govt lists BSNL, MTNL assets for sale
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd Spurts 5.57%, S&P BSE Telecom index Rises 4.02%
ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Alpa Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
-
MTNL fell 4.88% to Rs 37.05 on profit selling after recent steep gains.Shares of MTNL surged 39.61% in the past four sessions.
So far in 2021, the stock has soared 173.63% while the benchmark Sensex has added 21.57% during the same period.
On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 56.23. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.
The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 32.55, 28.50 and 24.52, respectively.
On a consolidated basis, MTNL reported net loss of Rs 654.56 crore in Q2 September 2021, higher than net loss of Rs 582.25 crore in Q2 September 2020. Net sales declined 10.65% to Rs 305.73 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
MTNL is the principal provider of fixed-line telecommunication service in Delhi and Mumbai. It is also present in Nepal through its joint venture United Telecom (UTL) and in Mauritius through its 100% subsidiary Mahanagar Telephone Mauritius Limited (MTML).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU