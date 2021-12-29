Volumes jump at Voltas Ltd counter

Voltas Ltd witnessed volume of 60163 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12058 shares

Responsive Industries Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 December 2021.

Voltas Ltd witnessed volume of 60163 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12058 shares. The stock dropped 1.16% to Rs.1,193.35. Volumes stood at 13350 shares in the last session.

Responsive Industries Ltd recorded volume of 87680 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25745 shares. The stock gained 12.31% to Rs.120.00. Volumes stood at 37900 shares in the last session.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd witnessed volume of 1.88 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55759 shares. The stock increased 4.15% to Rs.357.35. Volumes stood at 1.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd recorded volume of 31984 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11558 shares. The stock gained 0.15% to Rs.2,248.75. Volumes stood at 10988 shares in the last session.

Rain Industries Ltd clocked volume of 2.62 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.02 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.07% to Rs.223.60. Volumes stood at 1.85 lakh shares in the last session.

