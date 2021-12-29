India Glycols Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Responsive Industries Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd, Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd and Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 December 2021.

India Glycols Ltd surged 16.65% to Rs 899.8 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 28951 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5234 shares in the past one month.

Responsive Industries Ltd soared 15.11% to Rs 123. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21492 shares in the past one month.

Rain Industries Ltd spiked 8.39% to Rs 224.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd jumped 7.33% to Rs 1475. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1503 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1295 shares in the past one month.

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd exploded 6.71% to Rs 211.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

