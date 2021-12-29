Nureca Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

HB Stockholdings Ltd, Supriya Lifescience Ltd, Shiva Mills Ltd and MSP Steel & Power Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 December 2021.

Nureca Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 1691.5 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 63903 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1440 shares in the past one month.

HB Stockholdings Ltd soared 19.93% to Rs 54.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 37081 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4230 shares in the past one month.

Supriya Lifescience Ltd surged 18.69% to Rs 463.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shiva Mills Ltd rose 16.82% to Rs 154.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5523 shares in the past one month.

MSP Steel & Power Ltd gained 15.78% to Rs 11.59. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

