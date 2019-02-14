Mukta Arts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.75 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 35.50% to Rs 38.55 croreNet Loss of Mukta Arts reported to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 35.50% to Rs 38.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 28.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales38.5528.45 36 OPM %2.443.94 -PBDT0.570.36 58 PBT-2.57-3.01 15 NP-2.75-3.13 12
