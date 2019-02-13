JUST IN
Business Standard

Muller & Phipps (India) standalone net profit declines 87.50% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 10.31% to Rs 0.87 crore

Net profit of Muller & Phipps (India) declined 87.50% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 10.31% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.870.97 -10 OPM %9.2012.37 -PBDT0.060.08 -25 PBT0.060.08 -25 NP0.010.08 -88

First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 10:52 IST

