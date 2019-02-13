JUST IN
Kilitch Drugs (India) standalone net profit rises 92.22% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 48.12% to Rs 19.33 crore

Net profit of Kilitch Drugs (India) rose 92.22% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 48.12% to Rs 19.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 13.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales19.3313.05 48 OPM %23.3316.70 -PBDT4.842.23 117 PBT4.531.93 135 NP3.461.80 92

