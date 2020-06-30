Munjal Showa standalone net profit declines 25.59% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.73% to Rs 250.02 crore

Net profit of Munjal Showa declined 25.59% to Rs 10.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.73% to Rs 250.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 377.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.04% to Rs 42.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 62.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.83% to Rs 1288.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1669.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

250.02377.301288.201669.294.154.294.255.2818.7823.8878.84111.4914.1717.7858.4685.5510.3813.9542.5462.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)