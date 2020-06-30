Munjal Showa standalone net profit declines 25.59% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 33.73% to Rs 250.02 croreNet profit of Munjal Showa declined 25.59% to Rs 10.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.73% to Rs 250.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 377.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 32.04% to Rs 42.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 62.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.83% to Rs 1288.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1669.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales250.02377.30 -34 1288.201669.29 -23 OPM %4.154.29 -4.255.28 - PBDT18.7823.88 -21 78.84111.49 -29 PBT14.1717.78 -20 58.4685.55 -32 NP10.3813.95 -26 42.5462.60 -32
