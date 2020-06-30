Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency standalone net profit declines 12.68% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 8.45% to Rs 1.95 croreNet profit of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency declined 12.68% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.45% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.23% to Rs 2.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.41% to Rs 8.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.952.13 -8 8.498.29 2 OPM %25.1333.33 -29.2124.73 - PBDT0.841.03 -18 3.873.11 24 PBT0.830.98 -15 3.702.92 27 NP0.620.71 -13 2.812.46 14
