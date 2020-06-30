Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency standalone net profit declines 12.68% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.45% to Rs 1.95 crore

Net profit of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency declined 12.68% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.45% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.23% to Rs 2.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.41% to Rs 8.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1.952.138.498.2925.1333.3329.2124.730.841.033.873.110.830.983.702.920.620.712.812.46

