TGV Sraac reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.62 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.57% to Rs 238.30 crore

Net loss of TGV Sraac reported to Rs 9.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 24.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.57% to Rs 238.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 285.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.89% to Rs 47.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 68.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.64% to Rs 1040.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1204.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales238.30285.64 -17 1040.261204.58 -14 OPM %10.1316.46 -14.5418.50 - PBDT17.1738.66 -56 120.32165.04 -27 PBT2.2523.86 -91 64.03106.90 -40 NP-9.6224.18 PL 47.2768.40 -31

