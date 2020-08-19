JUST IN
Muthoot Finance consolidated net profit rises 53.46% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 25.96% to Rs 2604.48 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Finance rose 53.46% to Rs 853.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 556.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 25.96% to Rs 2604.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2067.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2604.482067.67 26 OPM %81.9877.57 -PBDT1165.51875.96 33 PBT1151.49863.65 33 NP853.51556.19 53

First Published: Wed, August 19 2020. 15:16 IST

