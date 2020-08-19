Muthoot Finance consolidated net profit rises 53.46% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Muthoot Finance allots 41,120 equity shares under ESOP
Muthoot Finance gains as board to mull stock split
Board of Muthoot Finance to consider sub-division of shares
Board of Muthoot Finance decides to defer proposal for sub-division of shares
Muthoot Finance spurts after stellar Q4 numbers
-
Sales rise 25.96% to Rs 2604.48 croreNet profit of Muthoot Finance rose 53.46% to Rs 853.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 556.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 25.96% to Rs 2604.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2067.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2604.482067.67 26 OPM %81.9877.57 -PBDT1165.51875.96 33 PBT1151.49863.65 33 NP853.51556.19 53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU