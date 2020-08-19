Muthoot Finance consolidated net profit rises 53.46% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 25.96% to Rs 2604.48 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Finance rose 53.46% to Rs 853.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 556.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 25.96% to Rs 2604.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2067.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2604.482067.6781.9877.571165.51875.961151.49863.65853.51556.19

