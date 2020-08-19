Anupam Finserv standalone net profit declines 10.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.08% to Rs 0.62 croreNet profit of Anupam Finserv declined 10.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 5.08% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.620.59 5 OPM %91.9484.75 -PBDT0.370.28 32 PBT0.370.28 32 NP0.180.20 -10
