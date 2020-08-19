Anupam Finserv standalone net profit declines 10.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 5.08% to Rs 0.62 crore

Net profit of Anupam Finserv declined 10.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 5.08% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.620.5991.9484.750.370.280.370.280.180.20

