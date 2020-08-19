Zee Entertainment Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 94.28% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 34.66% to Rs 1312.03 croreNet profit of Zee Entertainment Enterprises declined 94.28% to Rs 30.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 530.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.66% to Rs 1312.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2008.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1312.032008.12 -35 OPM %8.2036.23 -PBDT129.50813.33 -84 PBT57.65744.34 -92 NP30.37530.57 -94
