Zee Entertainment Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 766.68 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.38% to Rs 1951.08 crore

Net loss of Zee Entertainment Enterprises reported to Rs 766.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 291.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.38% to Rs 1951.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2019.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 66.40% to Rs 526.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1567.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.47% to Rs 8129.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7933.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1951.082019.278129.867933.90-29.0028.6116.8832.36-611.57520.491511.252691.03-689.33463.711240.612456.30-766.68291.68526.501567.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)