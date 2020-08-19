JUST IN
Jiya Eco-Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 59.11% to Rs 21.47 crore

Net loss of Jiya Eco-Products reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 7.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 59.11% to Rs 21.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 52.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales21.4752.51 -59 OPM %-2.6116.04 -PBDT-0.517.91 PL PBT-0.177.45 PL NP-0.137.46 PL

Wed, August 19 2020. 15:16 IST

