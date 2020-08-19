Jiya Eco-Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 59.11% to Rs 21.47 crore

Net loss of Jiya Eco-Products reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 7.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 59.11% to Rs 21.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 52.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.21.4752.51-2.6116.04-0.517.91-0.177.45-0.137.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)