Muthoot Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, Himatsingka Seide Ltd, Surya Roshni Ltd and Heranba Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 August 2022.

Muthoot Finance Ltd crashed 12.35% to Rs 1041.2 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47881 shares in the past one month.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd lost 6.64% to Rs 601.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6672 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2254 shares in the past one month.

Himatsingka Seide Ltd tumbled 6.58% to Rs 112.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 51179 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29136 shares in the past one month.

Surya Roshni Ltd shed 6.49% to Rs 354.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25115 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12503 shares in the past one month.

Heranba Industries Ltd fell 5.31% to Rs 565.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23902 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4233 shares in the past one month.

