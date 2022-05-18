Muthoot Capital Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Muthoot Finance Ltd extends winning spree
Financials stocks gain
Muthoot Capital Services standalone net profit declines 67.81% in the December 2021 quarter
Muthoot Finance allots 22,975 equity shares under ESOP
Muthoot Finance consolidated net profit rises 3.48% in the December 2021 quarter
-
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd, Fairchem Organics Ltd and Foods & Inns Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 May 2022.
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd, Fairchem Organics Ltd and Foods & Inns Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 May 2022.
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd tumbled 13.90% to Rs 213.15 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 7696 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 771 shares in the past one month.
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd crashed 7.60% to Rs 93.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.93 lakh shares in the past one month.
Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd lost 6.83% to Rs 21.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15155 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11078 shares in the past one month.
Fairchem Organics Ltd plummeted 6.69% to Rs 1254.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3125 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1738 shares in the past one month.
Foods & Inns Ltd fell 6.42% to Rs 76.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 34840 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12814 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU