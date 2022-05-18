Muthoot Capital Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd, Fairchem Organics Ltd and Foods & Inns Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 May 2022.

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd tumbled 13.90% to Rs 213.15 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 7696 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 771 shares in the past one month.

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd crashed 7.60% to Rs 93.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd lost 6.83% to Rs 21.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15155 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11078 shares in the past one month.

Fairchem Organics Ltd plummeted 6.69% to Rs 1254.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3125 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1738 shares in the past one month.

Foods & Inns Ltd fell 6.42% to Rs 76.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 34840 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12814 shares in the past one month.

