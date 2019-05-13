Muthoot Finance standalone net profit rises 0.63% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 14.10% to Rs 1879.72 croreNet profit of Muthoot Finance rose 0.63% to Rs 511.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 508.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.10% to Rs 1879.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1647.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.95% to Rs 1972.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1777.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.76% to Rs 6878.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6266.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1879.721647.37 14 6878.216266.52 10 OPM %75.3674.61 -77.8375.85 - PBDT806.15830.80 -3 3118.902888.54 8 PBT794.21819.45 -3 3076.812844.69 8 NP511.50508.29 1 1972.141777.56 11
