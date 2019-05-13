Muthoot Finance standalone net profit rises 0.63% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 14.10% to Rs 1879.72 crore

Net profit of rose 0.63% to Rs 511.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 508.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.10% to Rs 1879.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1647.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.95% to Rs 1972.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1777.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.76% to Rs 6878.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6266.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1879.721647.376878.216266.5275.3674.6177.8375.85806.15830.803118.902888.54794.21819.453076.812844.69511.50508.291972.141777.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)