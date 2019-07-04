JUST IN
Market rises for 4th straight session
Business Standard

Mutual Fund Net Inflows Crash 60% In 2018-19

Capital Market 

According to the Economic Survey, during 2018-19, there was a net inflow of Rs 109701 crore in the domestic mutual fund industry, marking a decline of 60% over the last year.

Net inflows in 2017-18 stood at Rs 271797 crore. Lower net inflows were mainly due to rise in redemptions during the year. 2018-19 witnessed total redemption worth Rs 242 lakh crore as compared to Rs 207 lakh crore in 2017-18, shows the Survey.

First Published: Thu, July 04 2019. 15:47 IST

