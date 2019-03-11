Mutual Funds AUM declines 0.9% to Rs 23.16 lakh crore in February 2019

Net outflows from mutual funds stood at Rs 0.20 lakh crore in February 2019

The Assets under Management (AUM) of the mutual fund (MF) industry declined by 0.9% (by Rs 0.21 lakh crore) to Rs 23.16 lakh crore in February 2019 over January 2019. AUM of the industry grew by 4.3% rise (by Rs 0.96 lakh crore) in February 2019 compared with February 2018. The m-o-m basis AUM of categories such as ELSS, ETFs and Fund of Funds Investing Overseas increased, while declined for income, equity, balanced, gilt and liquid. Liquid Funds saw highest dip in AUM in absolute terms and in percentage terms.

Net outflow in the industry stood at Rs 0.20 lakh crore in February 2019, against net inflows of Rs 0.65 lakh crore in January 2019 and net inflows of Rs 0.12 lakh crore in February 2018. The Liquid / saw highest outflows, while other ETF Funds registered highest inflows.

AUM of equity funds declined 0.2% (by Rs 1497 crore) to Rs 7.42 lakh crore in February 2019 over January 2019. The assets of equity-linked saving schemes (ELSS) increased by 0.6% (by Rs 532 crore) to Rs 87220 crore. Equity Funds registered a net inflow of Rs 3466 crore for the month and saw net inflow to a tune of Rs 1174 crore in February 2019. Net inflows in equity funds totaled to Rs 90183 crore and net inflows in ELSS totaled to Rs 10029 crore in April-February 2019.

AUM of Liquid Funds dipped by 4.2% (by Rs 21176 crore) to Rs 4.88 lakh crore end February 2019 over January 2019, primarily due to net outflows of Rs 24509 crore. Inflows into the category are cyclical in nature as companies, banks and financial institutions withdraw money in the quarter for paying advance taxes and plough back the money after quarter end. Net inflows totaled to Rs 127436 crore in April-February 2019.

AUM of Income Funds declined by 0.2% (by Rs 1714 crore) to Rs 6.96 lakh crore end February 2019 over January 2019. Moreover, this category witnessed net outflows of Rs 4214 crore. Net outflows in income funds totaled to Rs 134981 crore in April-February 2019.

Other Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) has witnessed net inflow of Rs 5234 crore in February 2019 as against net inflow of Rs 721 crore in January 2019. The total AUM of Other ETFs increased by Rs 6039 crore or by 5.6% to Rs 113381 crore on monthly basis, and increased by Rs 43533 crore when compared with same month of the previous year.

The total AUM of Fund of Funds Investing Overseas rose by Rs 59 crore or by 3.2% to Rs 1882 crore on sequential basis. Net inflows into this category totaled to Rs 234 crore in April-February 2019.

AUM of Gold ETF rose by 0.1% (by Rs 5 crore) to Rs 4737 crore end February 2019. On y-o-y basis, assets of this category decreased by 1.9%. The category witnessed outflows to a tune of Rs 14 crore. Net outflows from Gold ETF totaled to Rs 374 crore in April-February 2019.

AUM of declined by 1.6% (by Rs 125 crore) to Rs 7934 crore as on February 2019, while the category reported net outflow of Rs 149 crore in February 2019. Net outflows in totaled to Rs 3479 crore in April-February 2019.

Assets of funds declined by 1.6% (by Rs 2825 crore) to Rs 1.73 lakh crore when compared on sequential basis. Net inflows in this category totaled to Rs 10046 crore in April-February 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)