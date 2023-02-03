N K Textile Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 32.30 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 44.25 croreNet profit of N K Textile Industries reported to Rs 32.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales reported to Rs 44.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs -3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales44.25-3.14 LP OPM %99.93100.32 -PBDT48.04-1.88 LP PBT48.04-1.88 LP NP32.30-0.72 LP
