Mahindra Lifespace Developers consolidated net profit rises 32.73% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 667.87% to Rs 186.90 croreNet profit of Mahindra Lifespace Developers rose 32.73% to Rs 33.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 667.87% to Rs 186.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales186.9024.34 668 OPM %-6.11-159.41 -PBDT2.1818.26 -88 PBT-1.2516.88 PL NP33.2125.02 33
