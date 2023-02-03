Mahindra Lifespace Developers consolidated net profit rises 32.73% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 667.87% to Rs 186.90 crore

Net profit of Mahindra Lifespace Developers rose 32.73% to Rs 33.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 667.87% to Rs 186.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.186.9024.34-6.11-159.412.1818.26-1.2516.8833.2125.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)