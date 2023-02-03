JUST IN
Welspun Corp consolidated net profit declines 49.25% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 66.62% to Rs 2402.32 crore

Net profit of Welspun Corp declined 49.25% to Rs 23.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 45.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 66.62% to Rs 2402.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1441.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2402.321441.81 67 OPM %6.936.56 -PBDT133.46124.99 7 PBT53.0260.82 -13 NP23.2445.79 -49

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 07:40 IST

