Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.24% to Rs 36.87 croreNet profit of Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions reported to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.24% to Rs 36.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales36.8731.72 16 OPM %25.6323.11 -PBDT9.635.47 76 PBT3.96-0.45 LP NP3.03-0.33 LP
