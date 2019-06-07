N R Agarwal Inds dips after planned shutdown of unit for maintenance

fell 3.79% to 252.60 at 9:41 IST on the BSE after the company said its unit-4 will remain shut between 6 June and 25 June 2019 for annual maintenance & technical upgradation.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, on 6 June 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was down by 131.30 points, or 0.33% to 39,398.42.

On the BSE, 72 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2591 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 255.30. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 251.05, which is also a 52-week low for the counter. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 615.85 on 11 September 2018.

announced that its unit-4 will be under shutdown for annual maintenance & technical upgradation with effect from 6 June 2019. The plant is expected to resume production by 25 June 2019.

N.R.Agarwal Industries' net profit fell 42.2% to 14.10 crore on 7.6% rise in the net sales to Rs 363.16 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

is engaged in the business of development and manufacture of quality finished by recycling of waste paper and marketing in domestic and international markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)