NACL Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.60% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.56% to Rs 564.91 crore

Net profit of NACL Industries rose 22.60% to Rs 29.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.56% to Rs 564.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 442.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales564.91442.85 28 OPM %9.599.22 -PBDT46.7339.40 19 PBT40.0033.23 20 NP29.8924.38 23

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 17:23 IST

