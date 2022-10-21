NACL Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.60% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
NACL Industries consolidated net profit rises 16.52% in the March 2022 quarter
Praj Industries consolidated net profit rises 44.40% in the September 2022 quarter
Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 35.28% in the September 2022 quarter
Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 8.39% in the September 2022 quarter
Yash Chemex consolidated net profit rises 9.90% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 27.56% to Rs 564.91 croreNet profit of NACL Industries rose 22.60% to Rs 29.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.56% to Rs 564.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 442.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales564.91442.85 28 OPM %9.599.22 -PBDT46.7339.40 19 PBT40.0033.23 20 NP29.8924.38 23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU