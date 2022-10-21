NACL Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.60% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.56% to Rs 564.91 crore

Net profit of NACL Industries rose 22.60% to Rs 29.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.56% to Rs 564.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 442.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.564.91442.859.599.2246.7339.4040.0033.2329.8924.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)