Ashirwad Steels & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 15.28 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Ashirwad Steels & Industries reported to Rs 15.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 62.96% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

