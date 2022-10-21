JUST IN
Laurus Labs Q2 PAT rises 15% YoY to Rs 233 cr
Zodiac-JRD-MKJ reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 99.67% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net loss of Zodiac-JRD-MKJ reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 99.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.025.98 -100 OPM %-750.001.00 -PBDT-0.040.12 PL PBT-0.040.12 PL NP-0.100.09 PL

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 17:23 IST

