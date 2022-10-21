Zodiac-JRD-MKJ reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Zodiac Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Zodiac Energy standalone net profit declines 27.48% in the March 2022 quarter
A range of Apurbo Shirts to look stylish this Pujo from the House of ZODIAC
Sharanam Infraproject & Trading reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Artson Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.66 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 99.67% to Rs 0.02 croreNet loss of Zodiac-JRD-MKJ reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 99.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.025.98 -100 OPM %-750.001.00 -PBDT-0.040.12 PL PBT-0.040.12 PL NP-0.100.09 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU