Zodiac-JRD-MKJ reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 99.67% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net loss of Zodiac-JRD-MKJ reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 99.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.025.98-750.001.00-0.040.12-0.040.12-0.100.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)