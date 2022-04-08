Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Viji Finance Ltd, Ausom Enterprise Ltd, Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd and Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 April 2022.

Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd lost 6.55% to Rs 14.42 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Viji Finance Ltd crashed 6.10% to Rs 4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 42986 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55071 shares in the past one month.

Ausom Enterprise Ltd tumbled 5.96% to Rs 80.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22391 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6450 shares in the past one month.

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd dropped 5.85% to Rs 192.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 591 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1630 shares in the past one month.

Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd shed 5.37% to Rs 10.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 91736 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

