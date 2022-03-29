Basic materials stocks edge higher

Basic materials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index increasing 48.67 points or 0.85% at 5804.49 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (up 9.32%), Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (up 8.07%),National Fertilizer Ltd (up 6.86%),J K Cements Ltd (up 6.17%),Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd (up 6.08%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oriental Aromatics Ltd (up 5.87%), Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (up 5.69%), Linde India Ltd (up 4.33%), Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd (up 4.18%), and Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd (up 4.15%).

On the other hand, Vishnu Chemicals Ltd (down 1.55%), Century Plyboards (India) Ltd (down 1.37%), and Galaxy Surfactants Ltd (down 1.36%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 256.72 or 0.45% at 57850.21.

The Nifty 50 index was up 87.5 points or 0.51% at 17309.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 213.64 points or 0.77% at 27866.87.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 60.26 points or 0.72% at 8430.19.

On BSE,1831 shares were trading in green, 1023 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

