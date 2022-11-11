Nahar Capital & Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 40.95% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 14.79% to Rs 8.70 croreNet profit of Nahar Capital & Financial Services declined 40.95% to Rs 33.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 55.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 14.79% to Rs 8.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8.7010.21 -15 OPM %80.4685.90 -PBDT33.4785.31 -61 PBT33.2185.05 -61 NP33.0355.94 -41
