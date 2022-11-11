Nahar Capital & Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 40.95% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 14.79% to Rs 8.70 crore

Net profit of Nahar Capital & Financial Services declined 40.95% to Rs 33.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 55.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 14.79% to Rs 8.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.8.7010.2180.4685.9033.4785.3133.2185.0533.0355.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)