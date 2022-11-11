JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ameya Precision Engineers standalone net profit declines 27.59% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

India Glycols consolidated net profit declines 32.91% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 14.15% to Rs 669.76 crore

Net profit of India Glycols declined 32.91% to Rs 25.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 37.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 14.15% to Rs 669.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 780.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales669.76780.13 -14 OPM %10.138.48 -PBDT52.8766.58 -21 PBT31.4246.92 -33 NP25.0137.28 -33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU