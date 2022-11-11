India Glycols consolidated net profit declines 32.91% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 14.15% to Rs 669.76 croreNet profit of India Glycols declined 32.91% to Rs 25.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 37.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 14.15% to Rs 669.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 780.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales669.76780.13 -14 OPM %10.138.48 -PBDT52.8766.58 -21 PBT31.4246.92 -33 NP25.0137.28 -33
