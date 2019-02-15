JUST IN
Business Standard

Board of Harita Seating Systems approves draft composite scheme of arrangement

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 14 February 2019

The Board of Harita Seating Systems at its meeting held on 14 February 2019 has approved the draft Composite Scheme of Arrangement of Harita (transferor company 1) and Harita Venu (transferor company 2) and Harita Cheema (transferor company 3) and Harita Financial Services (transferor company 4) and Harita Seating Systems (transferor company 5) and Minda Industries (transferee company) and their respective shareholders.

The scheme provides for -

Amalgamation of the Transferor Company 1, Transferor Company 2, Transferor Company 3 and Transferor Company 4 with the Transferee Company; and

Amalgamation of the Company with the Transferee Company.

First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 10:02 IST

