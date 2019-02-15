Board of Harita Seating Systems approves draft composite scheme of arrangement

-
ALSO READ
Harita Seating Systems standalone net profit declines 33.39% in the September 2018 quarter
Harita Seating Systems standalone net profit declines 20.51% in the June 2018 quarter
Board of Tech Mahindra approves scheme of merger
'All protection to Telugu students against whom charges in
Telugu film-maker Vijaya Bapineedu passes away
-
At meeting held on 14 February 2019The Board of Harita Seating Systems at its meeting held on 14 February 2019 has approved the draft Composite Scheme of Arrangement of Harita (transferor company 1) and Harita Venu (transferor company 2) and Harita Cheema (transferor company 3) and Harita Financial Services (transferor company 4) and Harita Seating Systems (transferor company 5) and Minda Industries (transferee company) and their respective shareholders.
The scheme provides for -
Amalgamation of the Transferor Company 1, Transferor Company 2, Transferor Company 3 and Transferor Company 4 with the Transferee Company; and
Amalgamation of the Company with the Transferee Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU