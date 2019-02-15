JUST IN
Business Standard

Suzlon Energy gets revision in credit ratings for bank facilities and CP

Capital Market 

From CARE

Suzlon Energy announced that CARE has revised the credit ratings of the company as under -

Long Term / Short Term Bank Facilities - CARE BB; Negative / CARE A4 (Revised from CARE BBB-; Negative / CARE A3)

Long Term Bank Facilities - CARE BB; Negative (Revised from CARE BBB-; Negative)

Commercial Paper - CARE A4 (Revised from CARE A3)

First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 11:26 IST

