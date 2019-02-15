Suzlon Energy gets revision in credit ratings for bank facilities and CP

From CARESuzlon Energy announced that CARE has revised the credit ratings of the company as under -
Long Term / Short Term Bank Facilities - CARE BB; Negative / CARE A4 (Revised from CARE BBB-; Negative / CARE A3)
Long Term Bank Facilities - CARE BB; Negative (Revised from CARE BBB-; Negative)
Commercial Paper - CARE A4 (Revised from CARE A3)
