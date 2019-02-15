Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Moxifloxacin Ophthalmic Solution

announced that it has received approval from the (USFDA) for its Application (ANDA) Solution USP, 0.5%.

The approved is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed (RLD) Vigamox Solution USP, 0.5%, of Pharmaceuticals Corporation. Solution USP, 0.5% is indicated for the treatment of caused by susceptible strains of certain organisms.

Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.5% has an estimated market size of US$ 68 million for twelve months ending December 2018 according to IQVIA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)