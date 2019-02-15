Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Moxifloxacin Ophthalmic Solution

-
Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced that it has received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Moxifloxacin Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.5%.
The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD) Vigamox Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.5%, of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation. Moxifloxacin Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.5% is indicated for the treatment of bacterial conjunctivitis caused by susceptible strains of certain organisms.
Moxifloxacin Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.5% has an estimated market size of US$ 68 million for twelve months ending December 2018 according to IQVIA.
