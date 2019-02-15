JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Electrotherm (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Business Standard

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Moxifloxacin Ophthalmic Solution

Capital Market 

Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced that it has received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Moxifloxacin Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.5%.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD) Vigamox Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.5%, of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation. Moxifloxacin Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.5% is indicated for the treatment of bacterial conjunctivitis caused by susceptible strains of certain organisms.

Moxifloxacin Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.5% has an estimated market size of US$ 68 million for twelve months ending December 2018 according to IQVIA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 12:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements