Board of Panjon approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 14 February 2019The Board of Panjon at its meeting held on 14 February 2019 has approved the appointment of Anju Kothari as Additional Director. The board took note of sad demise of Chairman Nagin Chandra Kothari. The board has appointed Jay Kothari as the Chairman of the Company.
