Nahar Polyfilms consolidated net profit declines 94.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 53.88% to Rs 159.64 crore

Net profit of Nahar Polyfilms declined 94.06% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 53.88% to Rs 159.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 103.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.159.64103.747.0025.328.0727.570.0427.121.4624.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)