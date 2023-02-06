Arihant Superstructures consolidated net profit rises 72.28% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 29.85% to Rs 114.71 croreNet profit of Arihant Superstructures rose 72.28% to Rs 19.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 29.85% to Rs 114.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 88.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales114.7188.34 30 OPM %25.6620.64 -PBDT22.3813.21 69 PBT21.8812.78 71 NP19.9511.58 72
