Arihant Superstructures consolidated net profit rises 72.28% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.85% to Rs 114.71 crore

Net profit of Arihant Superstructures rose 72.28% to Rs 19.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 29.85% to Rs 114.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 88.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.114.7188.3425.6620.6422.3813.2121.8812.7819.9511.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)