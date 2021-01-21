NALCO spurts on buyback plan

-
National Aluminium Company (NALCO) jumped 6.15% to Rs 48.35 after the aluminium maker said its board will consider share buyback on 27 January 2021.
NALCO reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 107.27 crore in Q2 FY21 as compared to a net loss of Rs 28.25 crore in Q2 FY20. Net sales during the quarter improved marginally, by 0.5% YoY to Rs 2374.89 crore.
NALCO is a Navratna group 'A' CPSE having integrated and diversified operations in mining, metal and power under Ministry of Mines, Government of India. As on 31 December 2020, the Government of India held 51.50% equity of NALCO.
